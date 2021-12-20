What exactly is Festivus, and when is it celebrated?

What is the meaning of Festivus and when is it observed?

THE FESTIVUS holiday has arrived, and now is the time to gather your family around the table and air your grievances.

Festivus is a non-religious holiday invented by Daniel O’Keefe in 1966 and popularized by his son, Dan O’Keefe, after he wrote an episode about it for the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld.

Festivus, as depicted in Seinfeld, is observed on December 23 to protest the commercialism that surrounds the Christmas holiday.

The holiday is marked by an unadorned aluminum pole, a Festivus dinner, feats of strength, and the airing of grievances, rather than a Christmas tree.

The airing of grievances is an opportunity to vent your frustrations to your family and other dinner guests.

The phrase “a Festivus for the rest of us,” which is associated with the tradition, refers to the living who are able to attend the Festivus dinner, as opposed to the deceased who are unable to attend.

In season nine of Seinfeld, the holiday was depicted in The Strike episode.

In the episode, George Costanza’s father Frank (Jerry Stiller) exclaimed, “A Festivus for the rest of us!”

“I went to buy a doll for my son many Christmases ago.

I reached for the last one they had, but another man did as well.

I realized there had to be another way as I rained blows on him!” Frank says in the episode.

Cosmo Kramer, played by Michael Richards, quickly embraced the holiday, but later abandons it when Frank invites him to compete in the feats of strength.

“No offence, Frank,” Kramer says, “but this holiday is a little out there.”

The episode also features Kramer’s year-long strike at Handamp;H Bagels, Jerry Seinfeld’s encounter with two-faced women, and George’s (Jason Alexander) attempt to save money on holiday gifts.

The real-life Festivus traditions, according to Dan O’Keefe, included the airing of grievances and wrestling matches, as depicted on Seinfeld.

O’Keefe’s father’s tradition of putting a clock in a bag and nailing it to a wall was not included in the episode.

“The real symbol of the holiday was a clock that my father put in a bag and nailed to the wall every year…I don’t know why, I don’t know what it means, he would never tell me,” O’Keefe said to CNN about the one holiday that didn’t make the Seinfeld script.

“He would always say, ‘That’s not for you to know,'” he continued.