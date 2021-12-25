What exactly is Kwanzaa and how is it observed?

KWANZAA is an African festival that takes place in the United States for a week, from December 26 to January 1.

Professor Maulana Karenga first organized the celebration in 1966.

Maulana Karenga teaches African studies at California State University, Long Beach.

He’s a writer and activist whose impact on African-American culture has been widely recognized.

Kwanzaa is derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first.”

The word Kwanzaa was given an extra “A” by Karenga when he created the holiday.

According to the Brookhaven Courier, he wanted to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”

The holiday was created in response to the Watts Riots in Los Angeles in 1965, as a way to bring African-Americans together.

Although Kwanzaa originated in the United States, it is widely observed throughout the world, particularly in the Caribbean.

Kwanzaa is not meant to be political or religious, and it is not intended to be a substitute for Christmas.

Unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba), and faith (imani) are the seven principles celebrated over the seven days of Kwanzaa.

Seven symbols accompany the principle: fruits, vegetables, and nuts; a straw mat; a candleholder; ears of corn; gifts; a communal cup symbolizing unity; and seven candles in African colors of red, green, and black, symbolizing the seven principles.

Every day, family members gather to light one of the candles in the candleholder – a kinara – and discuss the day’s principle.

On December 31, a communal feast known as the karamu is held.

Some people dress up in traditional African attire for the feast.

Karenga was born in Maryland’s Parsonsburg on July 14, 1941.

He and his brother moved to Los Angeles in 1959 and enrolled at Los Angeles City College.

He served as the first Black student president and was a member of the Congress of Racial Equality and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

He went on to earn a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in political science at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Karenga received his first PhD in 1976, followed by a second in 1994.

As of 2021, the activist and professor served as the chair of the Africana Studies Department at California State University, Long Beach.

