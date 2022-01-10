What exactly is MJ Rodriguez?

Who is MJ Rodriguez?

POSE is a television show set in New York City in the 1980s that follows the lives of African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag performers.

MJ Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy for their acting on the show on July 13, 2021.

Mj Rodriguez (born Michaela Antonia Jaé Rodriguez) is an American actress and singer.

She is 30 years old and was raised in Newark, New Jersey, where she was born on January 7, 1991.

Rodriguez went to several performing arts schools as a child before landing the role of Angel Dumott Schunard in a theater production of Rent.

She took a break from acting after her performance in Rent to transition.

Rodriguez was cast as one of the lead roles in the FX television series Pose in 2017, making her one of the largest casts of transgender actresses in a scripted series.

She is the first transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award in a major acting category, which she received in 2021.

Her performance in the third and final season of Pose earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

They were the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Pose won her first Golden Globe since the show debuted in 2018.

The groundbreaking US series, created by Ryan Murphy, is based on New York’s underground ballroom scene, as well as aspects of life and society in the 1980s.

It takes its cues from the groundbreaking 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, which examines African-American and Latino culture from 1986 to 1989.

