What exactly is the ‘Omarion variant,’ and why is it so popular right now?

People are jokingly dubbing the omicron variant the latest “Omarion” variant after the R&B singer whose name has already made headlines this year thanks to viral videos of him.

Omarion, whose real name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry, has unintentionally become the face of the new Covid-19 variant, and he’s handling it well.

Many people are using social media to make fun of the latest contagious strain.

“I received my booster yesterday.

“Omarion has already ruined my life (by breaking up B2K), and I’m not going to let him do it again,” Netflix writer Sylvia Obell joked.

Another Twitter user, while posting a gif of Omarion dancing, joked, “How this (hashtag)Omarion strain moving through the streets.”

“The COVID in my body RN (hashtag)omarion,” a gif of Omarion joked.

Another tweeted a gif of Omarion dancing, saying, “Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle.”

Someone else joked, “omarion predicted it,” in reference to B2k Pandemonium.

“If COVID is Omarion, what is Lil Fizz?” one person wondered.

The R&B singer is loving all of the jokes about his resemblance to the variant.

He joked in an interview with Yahoo that a good laugh is exactly what everyone needs right now.

He said of the meme, “I can’t help but admire people’s creativity.”

“During these grueling pandemic times, we all need a little laughter.”

“Stay safe and healthy while we laugh.”

The Covid-19 variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the world, as well as in several states in the United States.

According to a new study, Omicron is now the most common coronavirus variant in new cases in England.

The estimated levels of Omicron for different regions, however, still vary significantly.

S gene target failure (SGTF), a method of detecting the likely presence of Omicron, was found in 54.2 percent of new coronavirus cases across England with specimen dates of December 14 and 15.

Most Omicron samples sequenced in a lab revealed a minor but discernible difference from other Covid-19 variants like Delta.

This difference, a deletion in the S gene, can be detected in certain laboratory PCR tests and used to estimate Omicron’s spread.

The UK Health Security Agency’s figures also show that 80.8 percent of a sample of detectable cases in London between December 14 and 15 were classified as SGTF, as were 62.0 percent in eastern England and 55.9% in south-east England.

……

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.