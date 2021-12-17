What exactly is the ‘Omarion variant,’ and why is it so popular right now?

People are jokingly dubbing the omicron variant the latest “Omarion” variant after the R&B singer whose name has already made headlines this year thanks to viral videos of him.

Omarion, real name Omari Ishmael Grandberry, has unintentionally become the face of the new Covid-19 variant, and he’s embracing it.

Many people are using social media to make fun of the latest contagious strain.

“I received my booster the other day.

“I’m not about to let Omarion ruin my life again (when he broke up B2K),” Netflix writer Sylvia Obell joked.

Another Twitter user joked, “How this (hashtag)Omarion strain moving through the streets,” while posting a gif of Omarion dancing.

“The COVID in my body RN (hashtag)omarion,” one joked, accompanied by another Omarion gif.

Another tweeted a gif of Omarion dancing, saying, “Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle.”

Someone else joked, “omarion predicted it,” referring to the B2K Pandemonium.

“If COVID is Omarion, what is Lil Fizz?” one person wondered.

The R&B singer is loving all of the jokes about his resemblance to the variant.

He joked in an interview with Yahoo that everyone needs a laugh right now.

He said of the meme, “I can’t help but admire people’s creativity.”

“During these grueling pandemic times, we all need some laughter.”

Stay safe and healthy while we’re laughing.”

According to new research, the Omicron variant is now the most common coronavirus variant in new cases in England.

However, there is still a lot of variation in the estimated levels of Omicron for different regions.

S gene target failure (SGTF), a way of detecting the likely presence of Omicron, was found in 54.2 percent of a sample of new coronavirus cases across England with specimen dates of December 14 and 15.

Most laboratory-sequenced Omicron samples revealed a minor but discernible difference from other Covid-19 variants like Delta.

This difference, a deletion in the S gene, is detected in certain laboratory PCR tests and can be used to estimate Omicron’s spread.

The UK Health Security Agency’s figures also show that 80.8 percent of detectable cases in London between December 14 and 15 were classified as SGTF, as were 62.0 percent in eastern England and 55.9 percent in south-east England.

North-west England (52.6%) and the East Midlands (51.0%) have also surpassed the 50% mark.

