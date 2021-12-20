What Fans Can Expect From Camila Cabello’s White House Holiday Special Performance

Camila Cabello’s White House Holiday Special Performance: What to Expect

Many celebrities will perform during the television special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, including Camila Cabello.

Listen to what else she had to say about the big event.

Camila Cabello is performing at the White House, oh my!

The 24-year-old singer will perform a mariachi rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” as part of the pre-recorded PBS special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, and said her father, Alejandro, will be in attendance.

“My mother is a Cuban immigrant, and my father emigrated from Mexico and recently became a citizen,” she told PBS in a video shared with E! News.

“It’s kind of a crazy moment because I’m able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos while also having my father be there with me.”

The fact that we are an immigrant family in the White House is extremely unique and exciting.”

Cabello knew she wanted to perform “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” because she could “totally relate to that feeling of looking forward” to spending time with family at home for the holidays when it came to choosing a song.

“It’s being in Miami, being with my family,” the three-time Grammy nominee explained.

“Because I travel so much throughout the year, the holidays are a time when I know I’ll be at home, and I’m looking forward to it.”

And yes, the mariachi version arose from my work on my album Familia this year, in which I heavily intertwined my heritage and my music.

“So I was thinking, ‘How can I do that for this Christmas song to have it kind of tie into this chapter of my life where I’m really digging deeper and deeper into my roots and where I come from, as well as the musical side of that?'”

Cabello said her favorite holiday tradition is Nochebuena.

“Latinos celebrate Nochebuena on December 24th,” she explained.

“That’s when we have our party, and there’s rice and beans and a bunch of our country’s traditional food.”

Her grandmother’s birthday is December, according to the Cinderella actress.

Her mother’s birthday is December 24th.

