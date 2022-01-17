What Fans Can Expect From The Cast of ‘The Red Sleeve’ in a Lunar New Year Special

Fans of Lee Junho and Lee Se-young’s Korean drama The Red Sleeve will receive a special gift to commemorate the Lunar New Year.

MBC announced that the main cast of the K-drama would return for a special talk show to discuss everything from the hit drama to everything in between.

The new special is in response to the huge success of The Red Sleeve on cable and streaming platforms.

The historical and turbulent love story between a future king and his court maid enchanted fans.

Lee Junho, a 2PM member and actor, played Yi San, a prince and future king based on a historical figure.

He shared the screen with actor Lee Se-young, who played royal court maid Deok-im.

Deok-im and Yi San’s fates were linked since childhood during the Joseon era.

Prince Yi San grew up in the grip of his grandfather’s harsh emotions and control.

His father was murdered by his grandfather, the king.

He meets Deok-im under false pretenses at first.

He’s the prince’s eunuch, she believes.

When she discovers the truth, they embark on a complicated and disastrous relationship.

While Yi San is forthright about his feelings for Deok-im, she vows to safeguard the independence she has gained.

She vows to defend him at all costs, but she has no desire to be his concubine.

They must fight palace politics and evil lurking in the shadows while dealing with their emotions.

The main cast of The Red Sleeve’s K-drama astounded viewers with their acting, leading to a heartbreaking conclusion.

The Emotional Finale of ‘The Red Sleeve’ Was Foreshadowed in Episode 1 of the K-Drama

MBC originally announced on January, according to Soompi.

For Lunar New Year, the main cast of The Red Sleeve would reunite.

The main stars Junho and Lee, as well as the rest of the cast and Lee Deok-hwa, were expected to return, according to the announcement.

The special’s MCs will be singer Jang Yoon-jung, Do Kyung-wan, and Hwang Kwanghee, who “will be gathering in one place again to talk about a wide variety of things.”

MBC, according to Soompi, revealed more details about the special event on January 17th.

Behind-the-scenes videos, bloopers, and fan-favorite scenes will be shown at the event.

Fans can also submit questions for the show to answer…

