What food stores REALLY look like for the world’s wealthiest families – with £100 takeaways, £1k hauls, and 5 fully loaded trolleys

What food shops REALLY look like for the world’s wealthiest families – with £100 takeaways, £1k hauls, and 5 fully loaded trolleys

ENSUREING YOUR FAMILY EATS ENOUGH FOOD EVERY DAY CAN BE A DIFFICULT AND EXPENSIVE PROJECT.

But think of these busy women who are mothers to some of the world’s most powerful families.

Feeding eight, ten, or twenty children means hours spent in the supermarket aisles – and even more time spent at home putting everything away.

Even though takeaway treats are uncommon in these homes, they do indulge from time to time.

The price of ice cream or McDonald’s, on the other hand, will send shivers up your spine.

The Radfords, with Sue and Noel famously parenting 22 children, are the UK’s largest and most well-known supersized family.

The busy parents don’t hold back when it comes to revealing how much money they spend on groceries each week, which is usually around £400.

Sue revealed in a video posted to the family’s YouTube channel that they usually go through 20 pints of milk in just a day or two.

She’ll also buy 100 laundry tablets in any given store, which is barely enough to last a week.

Every shop should include a variety of breakfast cereals, as the family goes through three boxes per day, necessitating multiple trips to the supermarket per week.

“200 packets of crisps, 90 pints of milk, 20 odd loaves of bread, 80 apples, yogurts are just as fast as you can buy them, they can eat them,” Noel previously said while demonstrating a typical food store.

“We are not rich by any means,” Noel added, “everything that we own goes straight back into the family and the home.” The family is not on benefits and supports themselves through their bakery business.

Sue revealed that they’ll cook 56 sausages just to feed their family dinner, to give you an idea of what cooking for a large family entails.

Furthermore, fajita night includes 5kg of chicken, 1kg of cheese, and four packets of tortilla wraps – and that’s just for one meal.

Fortunately, the Radfords recently spent £6,500 on a new fridge to store it all – and it’s always full of delicious food.

Jeni Bonell is the mother of Australia’s largest family, with 16 children to look after.

She previously revealed that she spends an average of £232 per week on groceries to feed her large family, but that the bill can sometimes reach £560 (AU(dollar)995.42).

She and her husband Ray have 18 children to feed, so a typical grocery list includes 36 litres of milk, five large boxes of cereal, and scores of other items…

