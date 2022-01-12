What Girl Scout cookies have been phased out?

Which Girl Scout cookies are no longer available?

The cookie season for Girl Scouts is approaching, with sales taking place from January to April.

Here’s a list of all the Girl Scout cookies that are no longer available.

Van’Chos were chocolate and vanilla flavored sandwich cookies that were available from 1974 to 1983, similar to Oreo.

Kookaburras were a crispy rice wafer with a layer of caramel and milk chocolate that was popular in the 1980s.

Golden Yangles were cheddar cheese crackers that were sold alongside cookies in the 1980s.

In the 1990s, you could get a soft vanilla cookie with a praline filling, pecans, coconut, and chocolate drizzled on top.

Golden Nut Clusters were pecan cookies covered in caramel that were only available from 1991 to 1992.

The Juliette was named after the founder of the Girl Scouts, Juliette Low, and was available in the 1980s and 1990s.

Pecan and caramel were encased in milk chocolate in these cookies.

From 1993 to 1997, Snaps were frosted oatmeal raisin cookies.

Upside Downs, similar to a Little Debbie Creme Pie, were introduced in 1999 as crunchy oatmeal cookie sandwiches.

This chocolate chip and hazelnut cookie was dipped in chocolate.

In the early 2000s, a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie was available for a limited time.

Apple Cinnamons were low-fat sugar cookies with cinnamon sugar on top that were shaped like apples from 1997 to 2001.

A powdered sugar cookie with pecans and coconut was a popular snack in the early 2000s.

During 2008, Cinna-Spins, a crispy cinnamon swirl cookie, were sold in 100-calorie packs.

Lemon sandwich cookies with a hint of cinnamon and ginger flavoring.

The mango-flavored creme was made with dehydrated apples, oranges, cranberries, pomegranate, limes, strawberries, and shiitake mushrooms, and was filled into vanilla and coconut sandwich cookies.

Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Toast-Yay! are available for vegan customers.

Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are gluten-free cookies.

Girl Scout Cookies come in a variety of flavors, each of which is certified kosher and Halal.

The average cost of a box of Girl Scout cookies is (dollar)5, with all net proceeds going to the local council and troops.

Depending on the flavor, specialty cookies can cost up to (dollar)6 per box.

While in-person sales have resumed, Girl Scouts have been able to offer contact-free cookie deliveries thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cookies can be purchased through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or online at girlscoutcookies.org.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618.