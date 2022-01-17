What gives that The Bachelor isn’t on tonight?

Why isn’t tonight’s episode of The Bachelor on?

THE Bachelor will take a one-week hiatus from its 8 p.m. ABC slot tonight, but will return next week.

On Monday, January 24, Clayton Echard will continue his search for love in episode three of this season’s The Bachelor.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams football game will take over ABC as the NFL moves into week one of the playoffs.

This is the first time in NFL history that a game has been scheduled on a Monday night, interrupting what was sure to be another thrilling episode of The Bachelor.

Next Monday, the show will return to ABC and will keep its 8 p.m. time slot for the rest of the season.

The break comes after Hilary Duff’s dramatic second episode, in which the women planned a birthday party for a young girl during their group date.

Cassidy Timbrooks refused to perform her birthday party duties, instead sneaking away with Echard to speak with special guest Hilary Duff.

Fans will have to wait another week to see what happens next, especially given the growing hostility between the other girls and Timbrooks.

The allegations against Cassidy Timbrooks, who was revealed in the previous episode to have been texting a guy back home, will be the focus of next week’s episode.

Fans can expect another group date, this time themed after Baywatch, according to Reality Steve.

Sarah Hamrick will have a one-on-one date with The Bachelor, and while the exact location is unknown, Reality Steve claims it will be in downtown Los Angeles.

As Shanae Ankey and Elizabeth Corrigan’s feud continues, the drama will continue to unfold.

Ankey accused Corrigan of ignoring her in the previous episode as the two women sat by the pool.

Ankey shared the news with the other women in the house when Corrigan revealed she has ADHD and is unable to focus on multiple conversations.

She said, “Fake, fake, fake.”

“ADHD, my a**hole.”

Echard asked host Jesse Palmer if anyone had ever returned a rose, which ended episode two on a cliffhanger.

The Bachelor returns on ABC on January 24 at 8 p.m. For those without cable or who prefer to stream, the show will be available the following day on the Hulu streaming app.