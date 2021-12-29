What happened between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone?

Why did Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone end their relationship?

After a four-year relationship, one of Hollywood’s most famous couples called it quits in 2015.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone famously dated while working on The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and have remained close since then.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, 38 and 33, were one of Hollywood’s golden couples for four years.

The stars began dating in 2011 while filming The Amazing Spider-Man, in which they portrayed Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and Gwen Stacy, respectively.

The relationship lasted four years, ending in October 2015, one year after their final Spider-Man film together, The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Although the couple didn’t say why they broke up, a source said it was most likely because of their long distance relationship.

Emma was in LA for the Golden Globes and Oscars after her role in Birdman, while Garfield was filming Silence in Taiwan and “had been in a dark place for months,” according to an insider.

“They are simply separated for work,” a source told People in April 2015.

They haven’t seen each other because they are both preoccupied with their careers.”

After their split, the two “remained very close,” ending their relationship on good terms.

Garfield confirmed in 2021 that he and Stone remained friends.

Looking back on The Amazing Spiderman franchise, Garfield said, “It was only beautiful.”

“I had the opportunity to work with Emma and Sally Field.”

After Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst’s breakup in the middle of the Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed in an interview that she warned Garfield and Stone not to date each other.

“It just adds to the complication, and they’ve all ignored me.”

Garfield and Stone had been dating for over four years but had never married or had any children.

However, a source close to the ex-couple confirmed that they had considered getting married at one point.

According to the source, the couple was “privately discussing marriage” before taking a break due to their busy work schedules.

Stone started dating Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary in 2017, two years after her breakup with Garfield.

After having to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, McCary proposed in December of 2019 and the couple married quietly in 2020.

On March 13, 2021, Emma and her husband welcomed their first child into the world.

As a sweet homage to her grandmother Jean Louise, the actress named her baby daughter Louise Jean McCary.

In November 2021, rumors began to circulate that Andrew Garfield was dating model Alyssa Miller.

In New York City, the two were seen holding hands.

