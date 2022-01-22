What happened in the car accident with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

What happened in the car accident involving Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a well-known Austrian-American actor who served as California’s 38th governor from 2003 to 2011.

He was involved in a serious car accident on January 21, 2022, according to reports.

Schwarzenegger, 74, was involved in a serious car accident around 8:30 p.m. EST, according to TMZ, in which one person was “badly injured.”

After colliding with a red Prius, Schwarzenegger’s SUV reportedly rolled over on top of another vehicle.

It “looked like a stunt in a movie,” an eyewitness told the news organization.

According to TMZ, the injured driver was seen “bleeding heavily from her head” and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

When the collision happened, the Prius driver was attempting to make a U-turn on Sunset Blvd.

At the time, Schwarzenegger was about a mile away from his home.

Jake Steinfeld, a 63-year-old American actor, fitness model, entrepreneur, and producer, was also seen at the scene.

It’s unclear if Steinfeld was in the car with him at this time.

According to reports, Steinfeld and Schwarzenegger are close friends.

During Schwarzenegger’s presidency, he was Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness.

More to come…

