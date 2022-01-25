What Happened to Carrie Milgram in ‘Power Book II: Ghost?’

Professor Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd) has been a recurring character on Power Book II: Ghost since its inception.

The Stansfield University professor, a former prosecutor, appeared to be a strong supporter of Tariq St.

However, as time has passed, it’s become clear that Carrie is more concerned with herself and her well-being than with anyone else.

Despite her best efforts to keep her affairs and missteps hidden, they have come to light.

But, in the most recent episode of Ghost, what happened to Carrie, and who is to blame?

Fans had one major complaint about Season 1 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Carrie Milgram appeared to be a woman who genuinely cared about her students when we first met her in Ghost’s first season.

Despite personal issues, such as a sex addiction, she tried to be there for her students.

Things changed for her after she began a sexual relationship with star basketball player Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy).

Carrie’s judgment was clearly skewed, and her relationship with Zeke had inadvertently made her a target of his family, the Tejadas.

The news of the affair especially disgusted Tejada matriarch Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige).

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has already sparked speculation among fans.

Davis McLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) eviscerated Carrie on the stand in episode 208 of “Drug Related,” as viewers watched.

She had been feeling vulnerable about her life’s choices for some time.

Davis realized she’d put her students in danger for her own personal gain when she ripped apart her integrity in front of everyone.

Since the first season, Carrie had been digging herself a hole.

However, she sealed her fate by becoming involved in the investigation into the death of Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus).

She was wallowing and reconsidering all of her choices just before Zeke found her in her apartment.

We’re pretty sure Carrie is no longer alive, but the true cause of her death is still unknown.

Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe Tariq will murder Monet and Lorenzo Tejada in order to take over their drug empire.

Since Monet learned of Carrie’s affair with Zeke,…

Not Davis blasting Carrie’s body count in court… #PowerGhostpic.twitter.com/VaCiM5Mtrd — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 23, 2022