What Happened to Dick Van Dyke When He Got Lost at Sea and Was Saved by Porpoises?

What Happened to Dick Van Dyke When He Was Lost at Sea and Rescued by Porpoises?

Dick Van Dyke has been a pop culture icon since the 1960s, so it’s safe to assume he’s got a lot of incredible stories to tell.

But one particular story about how he was rescued by a pod of porpoises stands out.

As the star of The Dick Van Dyke Show recalled, he ended up in a desperate situation out in the ocean.

Is it realistic that sea mammals would save a human’s life? How did he end up in such danger, and how did the porpoises assist him?

Van Dyke, then 85, admitted to Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show in 2010 that he used to enjoy surfing.

“No, not anymore,” Van Dyke told Ferguson when Ferguson asked if he was still catching waves at the time.

He used to paddle out on a 10-foot longboard and preferred the cold waters of the east coast, particularly Virginia Beach, he said.

He revealed, “I went out once and fell asleep on that board.”

“I did!” says the narrator, “and I awoke out of sight of land.”

But there’s more to the story.

“I looked around and started paddling with the swells, and I started seeing fins swimming around me,” Van Dyke said.

And I thought to myself, “I’m dead.”

He came to the conclusion that they were porpoises.

“They dragged me all the way to the beach.”

“I’m not joking.”

Some have speculated that Van Dyke’s story is too unbelievable to be true.

However, sea mammals may be able to assist you.

Todd Endris, a surfer from California, discovered this while riding his board one morning.

A Jaws-like great white shark surprised Endris and struck him three times, “peeling the skin off his back and mauling his right leg to the bone,” according to a 2007 Today article.

He claimed, however, that a pod of bottlenose dolphins encircled him for long enough to allow him to reach shore, where he received lifesaving treatment.

He remembered them having fun in the surf and stepped in to save him from the shark.

He credited them with keeping the predator busy while he rode a wave to shore.

Four people were encircled and “aggressively” herded by dolphins in New Zealand in 2004.

As the swimmers progressed, they began to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.