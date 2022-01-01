What happened to Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and the rest of the Harry Potter cast?

Where are Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and the rest of the Harry Potter cast now?

It’s been 21 years since the Harry Potter cast debuted as wizards in the Hogwarts universe in their first film.

In 2011, the eighth and final installment of the eight-part series was released.

With recent acting roles in films and TV series, weddings, and starting their own families, the Harry Potter cast has kept busy.

What are the stars up to now that the decade-long franchise is over and they’re no longer casting magic spells with their wands?

Find out what Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the rest of the cast are up to these days…

Daniel Radcliffe, 32, rose to fame after appearing in the Harry Potter films.

Since his role as “the boy who lived,” Radcliffe has continued to act in a variety of TV shows and films.

In the TV series Miracle Workers, Radcliffe played Prince Chauncley, and in the 2015 film Victor Frankenstein, he played Igor.

He recently reprised his role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series, and read the first chapter.

As JK Rowling faced backlash for comments deemed transphobic last year, Radcliffe wrote a letter to the community apologizing and stating, “Trans women are women.”

Since playing the booksmart and quick-witted Hermione Granger, Emma Watson, 31, has kept herself busy starring in a number of films.

She played Sam in the 2012 film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Belle in the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, and Meg March in the 2019 film Little Women.

Watson is a committed feminist who was named a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.

In 2019, she made headlines when she declared herself “self-partnered,” which means she is committed to living happily without a romantic partner.

However, ahead of the recent reunion, the Hermione Granger actress admitted to having a crush on Draco Malfroy star Tom Felton when she was 11 years old.

Watson joined co-star Radcliffe in criticizing Rowling’s “anti-trans” tweets from last summer.

“Trans people are who they say they are,” Watson said, “and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t.”

Since his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, Rupert Grint, 33, has started his own family.

In May of last year, he and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl.

He joined Instagram in November and quickly racked up over a million followers.

Grint has come a long way since his days as a Weasley…

