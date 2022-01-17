What happened to Farrah Abraham’s baby daddy, and when did he die?

Farrah Abraham’s baby daddy died when she was a teenager, and what happened to him?

Abraham’s baby’s father died 13 years ago in a car accident.

Derek Underwood tragically died in a car accident in 2008.

Sophia was the couple’s only child.

Derek Underwood was the name of Farrah Abhram’s baby’s father.

He was 18 years old at the time of his death and was from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He was born in Missouri, but moved to Iowa when he was a child, according to his obituary.

Derek graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs the same year he died.

Prior to his death, he was employed as a waiter at Rick’s Boatyard in Omaha, Nebraska.

In Farrah’s season of 16 and Pregnant, Derek is barely mentioned.

At one point in the series, Farrah’s mother tells her to block Derek’s phone number so she can’t contact him.

Derek died in an accident not long after Farrah separated herself from him.

Derek died in a car accident in 2008, just one month before Sophia was born.

He is accused of losing control of his car while driving on December 28 of that year.

Derek and fellow passenger Zachary Mendoza were killed when the vehicle skidded and flipped over onto a power pole.

“He would always cook for us, and all his friends, whenever they came to the house,” Derek’s sister Kassy told KETV in Omaha at the time. “He loved to cook, and he was going to culinary school.”

Derek’s other sister Alissa agreed, saying, “He definitely lived on the edge, but he was responsible, he went to work, and he came home.”

Farrah and Derek only had one child together, Sophia Abraham, a daughter.

In 2009, she was born.

Sophia has amassed her own Instagram following and is frequently featured on her mother’s social media.

On the thirteenth anniversary of Derek’s death, December 28, 2020, Farrah paid tribute to him on social media.

“I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today, 13 years later,” a caption next to a carousel of photos of Derek’s gravesite reads.

“I’m grateful for our family; I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, and depression as a result of our relationship.”

Your life has made a huge difference in my life and the lives of so many others.”

“In Living Memory of DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love of My Life and FATHER to our amazing and blessed @sophialabraham, Peace and Love.”

Thank you, good bye, and always in my thoughts, giving me strength to make the world a better place.”

Farrah Abraham is one of the wealthiest members of the Teen Mom cast.

She is an adult actress, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador.

According to reports, Farrah has a net worth of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.