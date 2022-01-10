What happened to Fez in the first season of Euphoria?

After a two-year hiatus, fans can finally catch up with the troubled teens in season two of Euphoria.

There’s a lot going on in the first episode, and it looks like some old beefs are coming back to haunt resident bad-boy Nate.

Here’s a rundown of what’s happened between Nate and Fez so far…

During the first season of the show, Fez, a drug dealer, decided he’d had enough of Nate’s bad and sometimes violent behavior toward women and confronted him.

Nate, who is played by Jacob Elodri of Kissing Booth, was not pleased with Fez’s criticism.

Nate finally got his vengeance by calling the cops on Fez, forcing the dealer to flush his stash rather than face jail time.

Fez may not have ended up in jail, but he was still in trouble because he was supposed to be selling the stash he was forced to flush for Mouse – and failing to do so put the college dropout in serious debt.

Fez still had a grudge against Nate in the first episode of season two of Euphoria.

Fez attacked Nate with a bottle of Malibu Rum before throwing him to the floor and punching him repeatedly under the guise of wishing him a happy new year.

Nate was left bleeding and unconscious on the floor by the dealer, who was clearly out for vengeance, leaving fans to wonder if the bad-boy would survive the incident.

On HBO on Sunday nights, season two of Euphoria will premiere.

You’ll need a cable package with HBO to watch it on TV, but an HBO Max subscription will allow you to stream the most recent episodes.

You should be able to access the HBO Max App via your television, laptop, or other device.

The series will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Atlantic, Canada on Crave, and Australia on Binge.