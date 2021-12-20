What Happened to Josh Hartnett? Why Leaving Hollywood Was “the Best Thing” for His Mental Health and Career

What Happened to Josh Hartnett? How Leaving Hollywood Was “the Best Thing” for His Mental Health and Career

When Josh Hartnett first appeared on the big screen in the early 2000s, he was dubbed “the new Tom Cruise” by Hollywood.

However, Hartnett vanished almost as quickly as he rose to fame.

He took a complete break from Hollywood, which was widely panned.

Fans, on the other hand, should be excited about Hartnett’s possible return to film.

He’s back in the spotlight, giving interviews in which he discusses his Hollywood hiatus openly and honestly.

His breakup with Hollywood turned out to be “the best thing” for his career and mental health.

Continue reading to find out more about Josh Hartnett’s fate.

According to his IMDb profile, Joshua Daniel Hartnett is a native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and a 1996 graduate of Minneapolis’ South High School.

By April of 1997, he had landed his first television job while attending SUNY Purchase in New York.

In the television series Cracker: Mind Over Murder, he played Michael Fitzgerald for only a few episodes.

However, he quickly landed a few commercial roles, and Hollywood took notice of the dashing young actor.

With starring roles in films like Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and The Faculty in 1998, Hartnett won the hearts of fans.

In addition to Pearl Harbor, Blackhawk Down, 30 Days of Night, and The Black Dahlia, he earned acclaim for his outstanding performances.

He was instantly hailed as a rising star.

So, why did he abandon all of his achievements?

So, what happened to Josh Hartnett? These days, the actor is giving interviews and opening up about his hiatus from Hollywood, and E! Online shared some of his thoughts.

His decision to leave was influenced in part by his desire to pursue more artistic roles, which he was more enthusiastic about.

“I think I hit on it early on,” Hartnett said, referring to an actor’s realization that work and passion are inextricably linked.

He also claimed that keeping “Hollywood at bay” was the most beneficial thing he could have done for his mental health.

In other words, Josh Hartnett avoided being swept up in the whirlwind of fame and fortune.

Instead, he recognized that filmmaking was a “privilege” that was just as important as having a good home life and maintaining a sense of balance.

Josh Hartnett is also talking about what he’s been up to with all of his free time…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.