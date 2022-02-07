What happened to Kylie Jenner today?

Kylie Jenner’s whereabouts are unknown.

In February of 2022, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child.

Here’s what the makeup tycoon is up to these days.

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott on February 6, 2022.

” 2222,” Kylie captioned a black-and-white photo she posted to her Instagram account.

On September 7, 2021, the influencer announced to her millions of Instagram followers that she was expecting her second child.

She had planned to reveal the news at the Met Gala, but she was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Kylie also debuted a swimwear line.

Travis was first seen outside of his (dollar)14 million Houston mansion after the Astroworld disaster.

Since the incident, his legal team, led by high-powered attorney Neal Manne, has been seen arriving at the mansion.

Thousands of people have filed lawsuits against the rapper.

Kylie used Instagram to express her sorrow over the Astroworld incident.

“Travis and I are devastated and broken,” she said at the time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was killed, injured, or impacted in any way by yesterday’s events.”

Also for Travis, who I know cares a lot about his fans and the Houston area.”

Fans began to lash out at her because they thought she was being “insensitive” by posting Instagram stories with images of an ambulance on the scene.

Kylie clarified on Instagram that she was unaware that any lives were lost at the festival in another statement honoring the victims.

“I want to be clear that we were unaware of any fatalities until after the show and would never have continued filming or performing if we had known.”

“During this difficult time, I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,” she continues.

