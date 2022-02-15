What Happened to Lauren in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Have a ‘Seismic Effect’ on Tariq’s Relationship With Brayden and Effie, Show Creator Says

What Happened to Lauren Will Have a ‘Seismic Effect’ on Tariq’s Relationship With Brayden and Effie, According to ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Show Creator

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, it appears that the truth about what happened to Lauren Baldwin will be revealed.

Tariq St. Clair was a standout performer during the most recent season.

After Lauren wore a wire against Cane Tejada and Brayden Weston, Patrick arranged for Lauren to be moved out of town to protect her.

Brayden, on the other hand, kidnapped her and Effie Morales killed her.

While the two are keeping what happened a secret, Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator, has hinted that the truth will be revealed next season, causing a major shift in Tariq’s relationship with Brayden and Effie.

Kemp discussed the show with Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

When asked for a teaser about the third season, she said it would delve into what really happened to Lauren and how it affected Tariq’s friendships.

“What I’d say is that Effie and Brayden have a huge secret that they need to keep hidden from Tariq,” she began.

“Cane is a part of the secret, but it’s really about Effie and Brayden and what their relationship with Tariq will be after what happened onscreen with Lauren.

What has happened to Lauren will have a seismic effect on the relationships of our three musketeers, as you will discover in the coming days.”

“For various reasons,” she continued, “there will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends.”

“And then there will be some fault lines drawn within the Tejada family as a result of that.”

A series of earthquakes will occur, followed by a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and completely remake the series.

That’s the third season.”

Tommy Will Obstruct a Tariq and Tasha Reunion in ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ the Show Creator Teases

The aftermath of Zeke Cross’ death is another focus of the season.

The character was tragically killed in a case of mistaken identity during the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale.

Lorenzo Tejada, mistaking Zeke for Mecca, shot and killed him as he was preparing to leave town on Mecca’s jet.

The assassination of Zeke will have a significant impact on Monet next season, according to Kemp.

“She’s going to be a completely different person next year,” she said of Monet to TVLine.

“The version of her who was clinging to power in her world next season is no longer there.

“It’s finished.”

“The strategy is…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.