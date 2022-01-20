What Happened to Nick Viall and Jen Saviano on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

What Happened to Nick Viall and Jen Saviano on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Fans of reality shows like Bachelor in Paradise are always curious about what the show’s couples are up to now.

After all, the circumstances in Bachelor Nation that lead to the couples’ meeting are unusual (and public! ), resulting in relationships that are unlike most.

Nick Viall and Jen Saviano, who appeared together on Bachelor in Paradise and dated on the show, were one of the franchise’s most popular couples.

Fans of Bachelor Nation want to know what happened to the couple and how their relationship is doing now, despite the fact that their season together ended in 2016.

When Viall and Saviano joined Bachelor in Paradise in late 2016, they were both Bachelor Nation alums: Viall was on seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette in 2014-15, and Saviano was on season 20 of The Bachelor earlier that year.

Viall had some chemistry with Leah Block, but she was eliminated early on, so he began dating Saviano instead.

The two were on the show for a long time, and some fans saw them as a potential couple.

They even made it to the finale, where Viall chose a ring!

He did not, however, propose in the end.

While Saviano claimed she had strong feelings for him, Viall was concerned that he wasn’t in love with her deeply enough.

As a result, they left the show without being in a relationship.

They are still not together.

They also don’t seem to spend much time together as friends.

This does not, however, imply that they are feuding.

Viall returned for another season of The Bachelor – in fact, it was announced in the middle of Bachelor in Paradise that he would be doing season 21 of the show! This is why, while some fans hoped for the couple’s success, others suspected they wouldn’t make it to the end: they knew he would go on to be The Bachelor.

During his season, he became engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, a woman he met on the show.

He then went on to compete in Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, where he placed sixth.

As an actor, he appeared in a few episodes of other shows, but more recently, he has been hosting a podcast on his YouTube channel.

