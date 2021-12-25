What happened to Ralphie from “A Christmas Story”?

A Christmas Story’s RALPHIE is a holiday icon.

Ralphie is a completely different person today than he was in the movie, where he was just a kid with a lust for a Red Ryder BB gun.

Peter Billingsley played Ralphie Parker in the 1982 film A Christmas Story when he was 12 years old.

He played a young boy who tried to persuade his parents that a Red Ryder BB gun would make the ideal Christmas present.

Billingsley is an actor, director, and producer from the United States of America.

He began acting at a very young age.

Jack Simmons in The Dirt Bike Kid, Billy in Death Valley, and Messy Marvin in Hershey’s chocolate syrup commercials from the 1980s are just a few of Billingsley’s roles.

Billingsley, who is now 50 years old, is still working as an actor.

As William Ginter Riva, he appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Iron Man in 2008.

He made cameo appearances in films such as Elf, The Dirt Bike Kid, Arcade, and others. In 2020, he appeared in the Netflix docuseries Challenger: The Final Flight.

A Christmas Story is available on HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, among other streaming services.

The film is also available to rent for (dollar)3.99 on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

