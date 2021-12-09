What Happened to Samantha Jones is explained in ‘And Just Like That…’

Samantha Jones’ fate is revealed in ‘And Just Like That…’

The focus of Sex and the City has always been on four best friends.

However, one of them will be missing from the revival show, And Just Like That…

The premiere provided an answer as to where Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is, and it reflected real life in some ways.

[This article contains spoilers for the episode “Hello, It’s Me.”]

Samantha Jones was Cattrall’s last role, and she decided to call it a day.

She also stated publicly that she and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, do not get along.

In 2018, her younger brother died.

“I don’t need your love or support @sarahjessicaparker at this tragic time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Today, my mother asked me, ‘When will that hypocrite, @sarahjessicaparker, leave you alone?’ Our constant reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you were then and now.”

Allow me to be very clear about something.

(If I haven’t stated it already) You are not a member of my family.

You are not a friend of mine.

“So, one last time, I’m writing to tell you to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to reclaim your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she wrote.

The cast of Sex and the City decided to go ahead with the revival, and the first episode explains how they dealt with Samantha’s absence.

Many questions are immediately answered in the first episode.

Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha (Cynthia Nixon), and Miranda (Kristin Davis) are having dinner together.

They mention how crowded it is, which is odd given that the pandemic forced them to maintain social distance.

They come across a woman named Bitsy who inquires about Samantha’s whereabouts.

Charlotte says, “Oh, um, she’s not with us anymore.”

Bitsy becomes irritated.

Miranda says, “No, no, no, she didn’t die.”

Charlotte clarifies, “I just meant she’s not with us.”

Carrie finally responds, “She’s in London.”

Miranda then reveals that she relocated to the United Kingdom in search of work.

This is smart, according to Bitsy, because women in their 60s are still “viable” over there.

Samantha is later discussed by Miranda and Carrie.

“You know, it’s almost as if she’s…

