What happened to Sayaka Kanda, and what was the cause of her death?

What was the cause of Sayaka Kanda’s death, and who was she?

Sayaka Kanda is best known for portraying Anna in Disney’s Frozen in Japan.

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, the 35-year-old was pronounced dead.

Sayaka’s parents are both in the entertainment industry, and she was born on October 1, 1986.

Masaki Kanda, her father, is a well-known Japanese actor who has appeared in a number of TV shows and films.

Seiko Matsuda, Sayaka’s mother, is a popular Japanese pop singer and songwriter from the 1980s.

Her first acting role was in a production of Bean Cake during her time at a Los Angeles high school in 1999.

Sayaka has appeared in a number of plays and films since her debut, as well as assisting her mother with song lyrics.

Sayaka was cast in the Japanese language dub for Princess Anna’s voice in Disney’s Frozen, which was released in 2013.

She returned to her role in the Kingdom Hearts III video game in 2019, voicing the princess.

Sayaka formed a band with Billy, a guitarist, in 2014, but the two disbanded in 2016.

Sayaka was discovered unconscious on the ground on Saturday, December 18, 2021, after an apparent fall from a hotel room window.

She was declared dead at a hospital a few hours later.

While the exact cause of death is still unknown, police have not ruled out suicide.

Sayaka was in a stage production of My Fair Lady at the time of her death.

She was said to have gone to rehearsals on the Friday before her death, but did not show up for her Saturday performance.

Sayaka’s agency confirmed the news in a statement, writing, “Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021.”

“We are deeply sorry to have to deliver such a report to all of our supporters and caregivers.

“We continue to be unable to accept her death and are attempting to cope with it,” the statement continued.

Takako Matsu, who plays Elsa in the Japanese dub of Frozen, said, “The time we spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me.”

“I’m sad and remorseful.”

Amon Miyamoto, a director who worked with Sayaka, added, “She was just getting started, and I wish she could have lived longer.”

Sayaka married fellow actor Mitsu Murata in 2017.

Years later, in 2019, the two divorced.

He has yet to make a public statement about his ex-wife’s death.

