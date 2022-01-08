Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s son, is still missing.

What happened to Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane O’Connor?

What happened to Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane O’Connor?

Sinead O’Connor, whose heart was broken by the news of her 17-year-old son Shane’s death, paid a moving tribute to him on Twitter.

After learning of the teen’s tragic death, the 55-year-old wrote on Twitter, “My Baby.”

You have a hold on me.

Please unwind and have fun:”

Shane Lunny is the son of Sinead Lunny, an Irish singer and songwriter, and Donal Lunny, a folk musician and producer.

The couple divorced shortly after Shane was born.

The other three children of Sinead were Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters, and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio.

He was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, on Friday night, as police were alerted to his disappearance.

“Shane, your life is valuable,” Sinead had previously tweeted.

God didn’t carve that lovely smile into your lovely face for nothing.

“Without you, my world would crumble.

You’ve got my heart.

Please don’t stop it from pounding.

Please don’t do any harm to yourself.

Let’s get you to the Gardai and to the hospital as soon as possible.

“This is a message for my son, Shane,” I say.

Shane, the number of people who go missing is no longer amusing.

You terrify me.

“Would you mind going to a Garda station and doing the right thing?”

If you are with Shane, please call the Gardai to ensure his safety.”

Shane has been placed on suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital, and Sinead and her family are said to be concerned about his mental health.

The local police were called after he went missing from the hospital.

Sinead allegedly threatened the hospital with a “lawsuit” if “anything happens to my son.”

“For example, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatized young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward gone missing???” she wrote.

“Of course, the hospital has refused to accept any blame so far.”

If anything happens to my son while they’re in charge, I’ll file a lawsuit.

“I’m curious as to how Lynn Ward, who was supposed to be supervising my child 247 with HCAs, was able to let him out of their grasp this morning after he made two severe suicide attempts seven days ago.”

His body was found on Friday, which devastated his family.

“A Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years,” a police spokesman said, “has been stood down” following the discovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Sinead tweeted after learning of Shane’s tragic death, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today.”

Infosurhoy’s latest updates

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]