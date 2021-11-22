What Happened to the ’13 Going on 30′ Cast?

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have remained firmly in the spotlight since starring in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, but even the most ardent fans may need a refresher on the rest of the cast.

Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who traveled to the future to see what her life would be like at 30, was played by the Alias alum.

In the beloved chick flick, Garner co-starred with Mark Ruffalo (Matt Flamhaff), Judy Greer (Lucy Wyman), Andy Serkis (Richard Kneeland), Samuel Ball (Alex Carlson), Christa B Allen (Young Jenna), and Sean Marquette (Young Matt).

Despite the film’s enduring popularity, Garner ruled out a sequel in April of this year.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, she joked, “What, like 15 going on 50?”

“Let’s take it easy! Let’s not overdo it!”

The actress, on the other hand, was willing to talk about her experiences while filming the film.

Her favorite aspect of working on the project was “working with Judy Greer,” she said.

“We had a lot of fun together.”

She used to be my foe, and we’re still close.”

Serkis agreed with Garner on the need for a reboot.

In November 2018, he told Us Weekly exclusively, “No! Definitely not!”

“It’s enough to do something once.”

Working on it was a blast, but…”

However, the actor has nothing but good things to say about his time on set.

He went on to say, “I actually enjoyed the film.”

“I just have to kind of, sort of hold my head when people say, ‘Can you do the ‘Thriller’ dance?’ I have to go, ‘Oh, my God.’ But Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s relationship in that is absolutely gorgeous.”

That film is fantastic.”

Due to bit roles as Six Chicks for now-stars Brie Larson and Ashley Benson, viewers have noticed even more famous faces in the movie in recent years.

When asked about her role in Captain Marvel, the actress responded, “Oh yeah, that’s pretty good!” in an exclusive statement to Us in December 2015.

“Recently, photos from that event have surfaced.

That’s absolutely hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Ruffalo was unaware that Larson, his Avengers: Endgame co-star, was in 13 Going on 30 until it was pointed out to him.

“Oh, my God, she was a mean girl!”

That’s something I had no idea about.

