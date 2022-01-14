What happened to the baby from Three Men and a Baby?

What happened to the baby in Three Men and a Baby?

Lisa Blair and Michelle Blair Ontonovich, identical twins, starred alongside three Hollywood hunks in the film THREE MEN AND A BABY while still in diapers.

With Ted Danson, Tom Selleck, and Steve Guttenberg, they were immortalized on screen in the hit 1987 comedy about a trio of hapless bachelors tasked with caring for a baby after it was discovered on their doorstep.

However, until they were much older, the siblings had no idea how unusual their early years were.

“When we were little, it wasn’t a big deal to us at all,” Michelle said on the Today show in 2014.

I believe it was when we were teenagers and more people approached us.”

“And asking for our autograph and everything,” Michelle, who works in customer service, added.

While most four-month-olds spend their formative weeks babbling at home, Lisa and Michelle’s mother applied to a casting call to break up maternity leave monotony.

“I was just bored at home on leave when I heard about this casting call,” Geriann Blair said.

I assumed it was just a scene from a film; I had no idea it was a major motion picture.”

While he cradled the tots on set, she was tasked with giving mustachioed heartthrob Tom parenting advice.

He got more than he bargained for when they urinated on him while cradling one of the firls, which Geriann described as “a real shock.”

While director Leonard Nimoy, best known for his role as Spock in Star Trek: The Next Generation, praised baby Lisa for peeing on cue during a scene.

