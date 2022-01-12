What happened to the cast members of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, from on-set feuds to tragic deaths

From on-set feuds to tragic deaths, here’s what happened to the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

THE FRESH PRINCE is back, 25 years after Will Smith said his final goodbyes to the role that launched his career.

Bel-Air, the much-anticipated reboot of the 1990s sitcom, debuted its trailer this week, and the show will premiere next month.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air first aired in September 1990 and ended in 1996.

After getting into trouble at home, a young boy named Will moved from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in their mansion.

Will Smith, who is also an executive producer on the new show, rose to fame in Hollywood with roles in blockbusters like Men in Black, I Am Legend, and the Oscar-nominated Ali.

What has happened to the rest of the cast since then?

The majority of the cast members returned for a reunion in 2020, but here’s what the show’s other stars did after that…

On the show, Alfonso, 50, played Carlton Banks, who was a popular character.

Despite the fact that he irritated his cousin Will at times, fans enjoyed watching their relationship develop on screen.

His alter-ego coined “the Carlton” during his six years on the sitcom, a dance that is still known today.

Since then, he’s appeared in a number of films and television shows, both as a character and as himself.

Extreme Ghostbusters, Disney’s Shake It Up, and Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush are among them.

He’s also appeared on The Graham Norton Show, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and Dancing with the Stars.

He has also directed several projects, including the sitcom All of Us, Meet the Browns, and KC Undercover.

Alfonso’s first wife, Robin Staple, with whom he shared a daughter, was his first wife from 2002 to 2006.

He married Angela Unkrich in 2012 and they have three children together: Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Jr., 8, Anders Reyn Ribeiro, 6, and Ava Sue Ribeiro, 2.

Tatyana, 42, rose to prominence in 1985 as one of the characters on the children’s television show Sesame Street.

From 1990 to 1996, she played Ashley Banks, Will’s younger cousin, in a series of roles.

It’s no surprise that she’s appeared in other TV shows since then, such as Fastlane, Love That Girl!, Zoe Ever After, and 413 Hope St.

She’s also starred in films like Jawbreaker, Back in the Day, and, most recently, Christmas Hotel.

The star is also incredibly intelligent, having earned a BA in African-American Studies and Government from Harvard University in 2002.

She snagged…

