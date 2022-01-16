What Happened to the Cast of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding?’

What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’?

My Best Friend’s Wedding starred Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and other A-listers.

The 1997 film was a box office hit, and it has since become one of the most well-known romantic comedies of all time.

The film, directed by P J Hogan, follows food critic Julianne Potter (Roberts) and her childhood friend Michael O’Neal (Mulroney), who made a deal as children that if they were both single at 28, they would marry each other.

Julianne learns Michael is marrying a younger woman (Cameron Diaz) just days before her 28th birthday, and she tries to stop the wedding when she realizes she has feelings for the groom.

The cast reunited to reflect on their time on set more than 20 years after the film’s release.

In February 2019, Mulroney told Entertainment Weekly about Roberts and Diaz, saying, “I think about these guys every day.”

“Because every day for the past 22 years, people come up to me and bring up this movie.”

Making the perfect rom-com, according to Hogan, was a difficult task.

He told the outlet, “I think what kills romantic comedies is that they often feel prepackaged or like frozen food that hasn’t quite thawed — they’re just not really fresh.”

“However, when I see the movie, it still has a snap to it.”

When it’s funny, it’s truly hilarious, and the actors all shine.

Julia was fantastic in the leading role, in my opinion.

Who else could have pulled it off?”

The blockbuster was shot in Chicago, and Mulroney claims that the Windy City is home to some of the film’s biggest fans.

“This movie is very popular in that city,” he stated.

“It’s unbelievable.”

While it’s been years since the release of My Best Friend’s Wedding, the Pretty Woman actress recalls what drew her to the role, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

“All the physical comedy I loved,” she told EW. “I just thought it was really clever and just funny.”

There was a lot of falling down and falling through things, as well as falling all over myself and Dermot.

That’s how it felt to me when I saw it.

