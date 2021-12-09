What happened to the cast of the Sex and the City remake?

What happened to the cast of Sex and the City?

With the much-anticipated reboot of the much-loved series, fans of SEX and the City will be able to realize their dreams.

The hit HBO series ended in 2004 and was followed by two movie spin-offs, but some fans may be wondering what the show’s stars have been up to since then.

Millions of viewers were enthralled by Sex and the City, which aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and on Channel 4 in the UK.

When the show was revived in 2008 for a film adaptation, fans were overjoyed.

Sex And The City 2 returned to the big screen in 2010, but the sequel was not as well received.

Now we have the highly anticipated SATC reboot, in which many of our beloved cast members will reprise their roles.

Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah’s character, is the show’s protagonist.

Each episode was narrated by Ms Bradshaw, a witty newspaper columnist and city girl.

Aside from SATC, the actress has had a thriving career on both the big and small screens.

She’s since appeared in films such as The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About The Morgans, and New Year’s Eve.

Sarah had a new HBO show called Divorce that she was watching on television.

She also announced in 2021 that she would be in the sequel to Hocus Pocus.

Sarah is married to Matthew Broderick, an actor, and the couple has three children: James, Marion, and Tabitha, who are surrogate twins.

Of course, SJP returns for the reboot of Sex and the City: And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones, a highly sexualized femme fatale.

In Manhattan, her character worked as a successful publicist.

Kim went on to star in films like Disney’s Ice Princess and Crossroads after her time on TV.

Tell Me a Story, Sensitive Skin, and Producing Parker have all helped her maintain her television success.

Kim starred in Fox’s Filthy Rich in the year 2020.

Sadly, after her relationship with Sarah soured, the much-loved SATC star will not be returning for a reboot.

Kim told US Weekly in December 2020, as reports of the revival surfaced, that she felt “lucky” to be left out of the discussions.

She has also previously slammed SJP, calling her “cruel” and suggesting that her Samantha character be recast in future TV shows and films.

Kristin Davis played Charlotte York.

Her SATC character has a reputation for being sophisticated.

Kristin starred in Bad Teacher and voiced the titular character in Miss Spider’s Sunny… after the HBO show ended.

