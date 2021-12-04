What happened to the house from the movie Home Alone?

What happened to the Home Alone house?

Since its release in 1990, the film HOME ALONE has become a holiday classic.

Fans can now book a one-night stay in the house.

Despite the fact that the original cast of Home Alone has left the house, it still stands tall in the Chicago area.

The house is in Winnetka, Illinois, and features a fancy staircase and a festive lounge area.

Fans will be able to rent the house for a single night starting on December 7, 2021.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even started my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” according to the Airbnb bio.

“So, while we’re all on vacation (this time, all of us), I’m inviting one group of mischief-makers to let their inner eight-year-olds loose in my childhood home on December 8th.”

12. Inventive+ phrasing

This one-night stay will be available to book beginning December 1.

7 p.m.

“Connecticut”

According to the website, the house will be available for (dollar)25 per night.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Home Alone House was put on the market in 2011 and sold the following year for (dollar)1.5 million.

The home was previously owned by Cynthia Abendshien and her husband John, who purchased it for $800,000 in 1988.

The Home Alone franchise has spawned six films since 1990.

Among the Home Alone films are:

The films starring Macaulay Culkin from 1990 and 1992 are arguably the most well-known, as the others were never as successful.

Fans complained in 2021 that the new addition to the franchise was the “worst movie ever,” claiming that the modern-day remake was the “worst movie ever.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.