What Happened to the ‘Knots Landing’ Cast?

What Has Happened to the ‘Knots Landing’ Cast?

From 1979 to 1993, CBS broadcasted Knots Landing, a primetime soap opera.

The show was a spinoff of the equally popular Dallas, and it originally focused on a cul-de-sac in Los Angeles.

The show dealt with contentious issues such as murder and espionage throughout its run.

But where has this once-popular primetime soap opera’s cast gone?

Knots Landing was a Dallas spinoff, so it focused on the Ewing family once more.

Except this time, the focus was on Ted Shackelford’s character, Gary Ewing.

Gary was the Ewing family’s “black sheep,” and he was not as well liked as his brothers.

As a result, he flew out to California to start a new life.

For the show, Shackelford returned to the role he played on Dallas.

After the series ended, he went on to The Young and the Restless, another popular soap opera.

His character, Genoa City District Attorney William Bardwell, was killed off in July 2007 due to stroke complications.

Shackelford returned to the soap a month later as William’s twin brother, Jeffrey Bardwell, and has remained in the role since then.

However, Shackelford wasn’t the only important character on Knots Landing.

Knots Landing had far too many notable characters to count.

Michele Lee, the only actor to appear in all 344 episodes of the soap opera, was one of the most well-known.

Lee returned to her Broadway roots after the show ended, playing Madame Morrible in Wicked for a short time.

Donna Mills, who played Abby on the soap, was another well-known cast member.

Mills has continued to act, most recently appearing in the film Joy.

On the show, Lisa Hartman (now Lisa Hartman Black) portrayed Cathy Geary Rush, and she is still acting.

Michelle Phillips, of The Mamas and the Papas fame, played Anne Sumner on the show, and she still acts off and on to this day.

Paige Sumner, Anne’s daughter, was also played by Nicollette Sheridan.

Alec Baldwin also appeared in one season of Knots Landing.

Let’s just say he’s currently having some difficulties.

Knots Landing had two reunions.

Back to the Cul-De-Sac was the first reunion, which took place in 1997 for a two-part miniseries.

In 2005, the second one took place, with the majority of the…

