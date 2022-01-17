What happened to the mansion known as Summer House?

Summer House, a Bravo reality show, is being filmed at a posh estate.

Fans of Summer House are curious as to where the series is shot after several seasons on the air.

The Summer House reality show is being filmed in Montauk, New York.

Montauk is located at the very end of Long Island’s Hamptons hamlet, and is a popular celebrity vacation spot.

90 Napeague Harbor Road, Montauk, is the location where the series is shot.

Every summer season, Bravo shoots new seasons of Summer House on location.

Summer House premiered on Bravo on January 9, 2017.

The show revolves around a group of friends who share a house in Montauk for the summer.

The cast navigates friendships, relationships, and other life situations together for the duration of their stay at their shared summer home.

On January 17, 2022, the sixth season of the popular show premiered.

On October 20, 2021, the sequel to Summer House, Winter House, was released.

The show follows a group of friends as they embark on a winter retreat, similar to its network sister show.

Winter House is being filmed in Vermont’s Stowe.

Following the conclusion of a season of Summer House on Bravo, Winter House is broadcast.