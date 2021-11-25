What happened to the members of S Club Juniors now that Frankie Bridge is on I’m A Celebrity?

What happened to S Club Juniors members now that Frankie Bridge is on I’m A Celebrity?

Frankie, along with Rochelle Humes and Calvin Goldspink, was a member of the hugely successful child group in the early 2000s.

Frankie Bridge’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! may be causing millennials across the country to reminisce.

In the early 2000s, the pop star was a member of the hugely successful S Club Juniors.

But what happened to the rest of them? Find out here.

S Club Juniors was a children’s version of the hugely popular S Club 7.

They were brought together to be S Club’s sole support act at Wembley, but they ended up performing at every stop on the S Club Carnival Tour.

They, like the adult band, had an entirely fictional TV show called I Dream.

One Step Closer, Automatic High, and Puppy LoveSleigh Ride were among their top ten UK singles.

They became known as S Club 8 because there were eight members, and they broke up in 2004.

Frankie is currently a contestant on I’m A Celebrity, and she is arguably the most well-known of the S Club Juniors.

She went on to become one of the founding members of the girl band The Saturdays in 2007, after the band disbanded.

“I felt like I’d already peaked – now what am I meant to do with the rest of my life,” Frankie has said of that time in her life.

After that, I got a call about The Saturdays.

That was the conclusion.

I was fortunate enough to be a part of two successful teams.”

She also appeared on Loose Women and was a runner-up on the 2014 season of Strictly Come Dancing with pro Kevin Clifton.

In 2014, she married former footballer Wayne Bridge, with whom she has two sons.

She’s also been open about her personal life, writing a book about her mental health in 2020 called Open.

Rochelle and her husband, JLS singer Marvin Humes, have become two of the most well-known TV presenters.

Frankie was a friend of hers before she joined S Club Juniors, and she later appeared in The Saturdays.

From 2013 to 2016, Rochelle and Marvin served as guest hosts on This Morning.

