What happened to the Olsen twins and where are they now?

What happened to the Olsen twins?

MARY-KATE and Ashley Olsen have been famous since they were babies, when they starred in Full House as Michelle Tanner.

The latest news on the twins can be found below.

The Olsen twins refer to themselves as “former actresses” and have stated that they will never act again.

Influence, Mary-Kate and Ashley’s joint book, was released in 2008.

They attended NYU college after leaving the spotlight but dropped out after two years.

The Olsen twins launched two fashion lines, The Row and Elizabeth and James, and have been successful with both.

Ashley, the oldest of the twins, was born on June 13, 1986.

They are fraternal twins, which means they are not identical to each other.

Mary-Kate is one inch shorter than Ashley.

She rose to fame on Full House with her sister in 1987.

They were both portraying the same character, but the role was split between them.

Ashley and Mary-Kate went on to star in a number of films after achieving fame, including New York Minute, When In Rome, and Passport To Paris.

Two of a Kind and So Little Time were two of their own TV shows.

In 2012, Ashley and her sister announced their retirement from acting and transitioned into the fashion industry.

Mary-Kate, also known as MK, is the youngest twin by two minutes.

She has frequently collaborated with her sister, and the two have made the majority of their money together.

MK was in every show and film that Ashley was in.

Mary-Kate was rumored to be dating the late actor Heath Ledger in 2008, before he tragically died.

Neither twin has ever had a child.

MK was, however, the stepmother to Olivier Sarkozy’s two children from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard during their five-year marriage.

Mary-Kate and Olivier divorced in April 2020, and their divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Bob Saget, the patriarch of the Full House family, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Following his death, the twins issued a joint statement to CNN saying, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man.”

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will remain by our side, gracefully guiding us as he always has.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his daughters, wife, and family.”

Saget expressed his love for the twins on the Inside of You podcast in 2021, saying, “I love Ashley and Mary-Kate so much.”

“We see each other whenever we can, whether I’m in New York or they’re here.”

