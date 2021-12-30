What happened to Tiffini Hale, and what was the cause of her death?

Tiffini Hale, a former member of the Mickey Mouse Club, died tragically at the age of 46.

Her former co-stars confirmed that the actress, who was a member of the Disney Channel pop group The Party, died on Christmas Day.

“We share the sad news of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale’s, passing with the heaviest of broken hearts,” co-stars Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“She went into a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest early this month.

“Our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning, after many prayers and with her family by her side.

She’s now peacefully sleeping.

“Tiffini’s family has kindly requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love and gratitude to everyone for their unwavering support over the years.”

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, as well as her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank you all for your love and well wishes for our dear Tiffini,” the post continued.

“Her beauty, talent, style, and fun-loving spirit will live on in our hearts and memories for the rest of our lives.

Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon, and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family, forever yours.”

