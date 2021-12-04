What Happened When Colton Underwood’s Family Met Boyfriend Jordan C Brown

Colton Underwood Opens Up About Meeting Boyfriend Jordan C Brown With His Family

Colton Underwood is dating Jordan C Brown, a political strategist with whom he vacationed in Hawaii in September.

Jordan C Brown and Colton Underwood’s romance is blooming.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Bachelor star gushed about his relationship with the 38-year-old political strategist, saying that he’s “very happy and very in love.”

The two have been dating for “several months,” according to the New York Times, and their families have already met.

“The simplest way for me to describe it is like bringing a girl home,” Colton explained.

“It’s not like no one noticed.”

In September, the couple was first seen together while on vacation in Hawaii.

Colton and Jordan appeared “very coupled up” on the beaches of Maui, according to an eyewitness.

In November 2020, Colton came out to his family, which he documented in the upcoming Netflix series Coming Up Colton.

In an interview with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America in April, he revealed that he is gay.

“I didn’t know what was really next” in his life after coming out, the 29-year-old actor told Us Weekly, but added, “The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”

He also stated that he chose to keep his dating life hidden from the Netflix cameras in order to maintain his privacy.

“It wasn’t healthy for me to be in a public relationship,” Colton said.

“Right now, I think I’m just protecting and guarding what I have.”

In June 2020, Colton’s relationship with Cassie Randolph from Bachelor Nation came to an end amicably.

However, in September, she filed a restraining order against Colton, alleging that he stalked and harassed her from June to August.

Colton publicly apologized after she dropped the restraining order in November, saying, “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith.”

The Netflix original series Coming Out Colton premieres on Friday, December 1st.

