What happened with Jack Wright and who is Sienna Mae?

What happened to Sienna Mae and Jack Wright?

SIENNA Mae Gomez is a Hype House member and a TikTok star.

Here’s what we know about her, including the most recent allegations.

Sienna Mae Gomez is a body-positive TikToker and part of the Hype House content collective…

Her two TikTok accounts have a combined total of more than 21 million followers.

The 17-year-old star, who is also a competitive dancer, has established herself as one of the platform’s most powerful influencers.

This happened after one of her videos went viral in August 2020, catapulting her to internet celebrity.

She has since signed with a talent agency and partnered with the cosmetics company Maybelline.

She will star in Netflix’s upcoming Hype House reality series, which will follow the TikTok content collective she is a part of.

On May 30, 2021, allegations against Gomez surfaced on social media.

Jack Wright, another TikToker with 8.5 million followers and Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, is accused of sexual assault.

Gomez said in a video shared with her 15 million TikTok and 2.6 million Instagram followers, “I unequivocally deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright.”

“Friends fight, and relationships change,” the statement said, “but allegations of a criminal act should not be thrown around lightly.”

“It’s never acceptable to make a false sexual assault claim.

This situation makes me very sad.

I’m going to take this offline with Jack in order for us to all move forward.

Thank you to everyone who has expressed their love and concern.”

In an email to Business Insider, a spokesperson for Gomez denied all of the allegations.

Wright has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.

Along with other celebrities like Nikita Dragun and Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, Gomez and Wright have been cast in a Netflix series about the Hype House.