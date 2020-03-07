What Happens if Usman Isn’t Attracted to Lisa on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day Days?

After two years of digital communication, Lisa, 52, is about to meet her fiancé, 30-year-old Usman from Nigeria. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Usman preparing for Lisa’s arrival on the Sunday, March 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day Days.

“I am so excited and I’m nervous. This woman is coming all the way from America to Nigeria for me. And it is very rare for any white woman to come to Nigeria because of somebody,” Usman says in the exclusive clip above.

Usman, you clearly haven’t met 90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela.

Usman, who is known to legions of fans in Nigeria as the musician Sojaboy, isn’t going to the airport alone to get Lisa. He’s got a surprise with him: His roommates. These are the roommates Lisa’s friends were concerned were working with Usman as Yahoo Boys, men who perpetrate fraud. Usman says the trio always travel together and support one another. “I hope this shouldn’t be a problem,” he says.

It’s probably going to be a problem.

The roommates will be regulated to some area while Usman greets Lisa, and no, the roommates cannot hug Lisa despite their requests.

“She can’t hug you,” Usman says. “Are you crazy? Wife is for one person.”

Usman’s roommate has a valid question: “What if you find her not attractive?” This doesn’t sit well with Usman. “When the time is for joy, don’t spoil it,” Usman says.

“She is very old,” Usman’s roommate counters.

And how does Usman respond? “We are going to go see the most beautiful woman on the earth.”

Lisa and Usman got engaged before meeting and the plan is for the two to wed…that is if Lisa can get over Usman’s fans and the lingering trust issues.

“We are planning to get married so if I am not attracted to her, then there definitely is going to be a problem,” Usman says.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.