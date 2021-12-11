What Happens to Penny in the Finale of ‘Lost in Space’ Season 3?

Season 3 of Lost in Space brings the Robinson family saga to a close with a few suspenseful episodes.

Penny (Mina Sundwall) is still trying to figure out her place in the world while juggling her feelings for Vijay (Ajay Friese) and Liam (Charles Vandervaart) throughout the action-packed season.

So, what happens to Penny at the end of the Netflix series, after her epic journey through space?

The Robinson crew is on Alpha Centauri in the final episode of Lost In Space Season 3 trying to figure out how to stop the impending robot attack.

Penny heads out toward the alien wreckage to retrieve the robot engine after Will (Maxwell Jenkins) urges her to do so.

Penny accidentally releases a robot from its programming when she assists an injured robot.

Penny gives the robot the name Sally after she transforms into a friendly creature.

Others are inspired by Penny’s actions to assist the robots.

As a result, the humans gain allies who aid them in their fight against SAR Penny’s empathy also prompts Will to travel to the robot planet and appeal for assistance.

Penny kisses Vijay after they defeat the robots.

Penny narrates the ending, which she calls “Chapter 1,” as she sits with her book, eating the Oreo cookies Vijay gave her. She realizes that her strength is understanding the stories of the journeys, friendships, and family bonds she’s become a part of.

Penny is at odds with her siblings in the first two seasons of Lost In Space because she feels alone.

Judy (Taylor Russell) is a courageous and brilliant doctor, and Will is a gifted scientist with a Robot friend.

Penny learns that her strength is her heart by season three, according to series star Mina Sundwall.

The actor told Looper that “Penny’s journey into her empathy [is]part of the reason why she was able to communicate with robots.”

“And having her own robot and letting it be the driving force of her hero’s journey, rather than action or science, which is what her family has a lot of.”

That’s when she realized she was in the wrong places…

