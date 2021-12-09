What Happens to Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That,’ the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot?

In the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, ‘And Just Like That,’ what happens to Samantha Jones?

Samantha Jones’ fate on the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, was revealed quickly to fans.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) addressed the elephant in the room — Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) absence — minutes after the highly anticipated series premiered on HBO Max at midnight on Thursday.

The new season begins with Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston), a returning guest star, looking for a seat for the three main ladies after they admit it’s their first lunch out since the COVID pandemic.

Bitsy inquires, “And where is the fourth Musketeer? Where is Samantha?”

Charlotte replies, “Oh, she’s no longer with us.”

Miranda quickly adds, “Oh, she didn’t die,” when Bitsy looks stunned and horrified.

Charlotte tries to explain, “Oh, no, I’m so sorry, I just meant, she isn’t with us.”

Carrie clarifies, “She’s in London.”

“Thank goodness, thank goodness, thank goodness, thank goodness, thank goodness, thank goodness,

“I assume anyone I haven’t seen in a while has passed away or moved to Palm Beach,” Bitsy says after the horror show.

The ladies eat lunch, and Carrie and Miranda later discuss why Samantha isn’t with them.

“You know, Samantha, it’s almost as if she’s dead.”

Miranda says, “We never talk about her.”

“Well, what can I say? I told her that, you know, given the state of the book industry today, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist.”

Carrie responds solemnly, “She said, ‘Fine,’ then fired me as a friend.”

After being fired, the New York writer’s publicist friend stopped returning her calls.

“You’re familiar with Samantha.

“Her pride was harmed,” Miranda explains.

“That’s why I kept leaving voicemails for her, pleading with her to call me back so we could talk about it and fix it.”

“Look, I understand why she was upset,” Carrie grumbles, “but I thought I was more than an ATM to her.”

“Yes, you are.

Miranda replies, “She was embarrassed.”

“She was so embarrassed that she took a.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

What Happens to Samantha Jones in the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, ‘And Just Like That?