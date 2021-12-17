What Happens to the Roy Siblings in Episode 9 of ‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale?

After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) and Logan’s (Brian Cox) intense confrontation in episode 8, Season 3 came to a dramatic end, but not for the reason fans expected.

Those worried about Kendall’s safety should take a deep breath before diving into the conclusion.

Of course, with all of the other drama in the Season 3 finale of Succession, “All the Bells Say,” it’ll be short-lived.

[Warning: This article contains Season 3 finale spoilers.]

During the Season 3 finale of Succession, the Roy siblings have a difficult time.

Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) wedding, on the other hand, yields one positive result: a truce of sorts.

Despite the fact that the affair ends with Logan and Caroline changing their divorce agreement, depriving their children of their supermajority at Waystar, “All the Bells Say” shows the siblings putting up a united front for the first time.

That’s taken a long time, especially considering how many times Logan has played them for fools.

Kendall’s confession about what happened at Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) wedding allows the siblings to share a genuine moment of vulnerability.

It remains to be seen whether this will hold true in the long run.

But, in the end, even Roman (Kieran Culkin) supported his siblings.

This is a watershed moment for these characters, if nothing else.

Unfortunately, without the supermajority, even their newly united front won’t be enough to prevent Logan from agreeing to merge with GoJo.

Waystar will become a part of GoJo as a result of Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgard) agreement, which means the Roys will no longer have a stake in the company.

It’s possible Logan is considering it after learning of their plans to overrule him.

Of course, Logan’s discovery of their coup sets the tone for a thrilling fourth season.

Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) subtle declaration of war is another major development from the Season 3 finale of Succession.

Fans have watched in disbelief and pity as his marriage to Shiv deteriorated, largely due to Shiv’s lack of interest in her husband.

Tom, on the other hand, appears to be taking matters into his own hands.

Logan pats Tom on the shoulder after essentially telling his own children to f*** off, confirming something for fans and a now-devastated Shiv: Tom…

