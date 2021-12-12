What Has Been Happening to the ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast?

What Happened to ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast Members?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and other Hollywood stars starred in the 2009 romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You, which starred Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and others.

The film follows nine characters who are all having major problems in their love lives, and is based on the 2004 self-help book of the same name.

Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin) is the central character in the story and serves as a link between the other eight characters.

When Gigi meets Alex (Justin Long), he tries to help her improve her dating skills — until he realizes that he has feelings for her as well.

The film also stars Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, and others, in addition to Goodwin and the New Girl alum.

The rom-com led its opening weekend with (dollar)27.8 million in box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics when it was released in February 2009.

Long and Barrymore had a real-life romance that lasted until 2010.

The exes proved they were still on good terms a decade later with a hilarious social media exchange in the comments section of Paper magazine’s Instagram.

The outlet shared a “Justin Long appreciation post” in March 2020, which the 50 First Dates actress endorsed.

She exclaimed, “He’s fantastic!” at the time.

Long was struck by the sweet message.

“Ah what do YOU know?! I feel like I’m on an episode of This Is Your Life (hashtag)HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my [coronavirus]quarantine clean!” he responded, graciously accepting the love from Barrymore and others.

Two months later, the Accepted star told Us Weekly exclusively that he’d love to talk to his ex on his podcast, “Life Is Short With Justin Long,” but that there were a few things he’d rather not discuss on air.

“I’m well aware of my limitations.

In May 2020, he told Us, “I wouldn’t want to say anything out of turn about someone I knew personally, like an ex-girlfriend.”

“I’d rather not say anything hurtful to anyone.”

I don’t want to hurt anyone or bring any negativity into the world.”

Long previously stated that he was still in touch with the actress from Scream and others.

