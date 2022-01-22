What has Emma Roberts’ dating history been like, and who is she currently dating?

Who is Emma Roberts dating now, and what is her dating history?

Garrett Hedlund, the father of her first child, is no longer dating EMMA ROBERTS.

The actress has previously been linked to other celebrities, including American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, with whom she was engaged.

Here’s more on the famous actress and her love life.

Emma Roberts is a 30-year-old American singer and actress who is from New Jersey.

Roberts is also the niece of Julia Roberts, a Hollywood actress. As a child, she spent time on the sets of her aunt’s films, which inspired her to pursue a career in acting.

Her first appearance in Hollywood was in the 2001 film Blow, for which she received critical acclaim and landed a role in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous series.

Roberts has also starred in Aquamarine, Nerve, Nancy Drew, and Hotel for Dogs, among other films.

From 2015 to 2016, she starred as Chanel Oberlin, a snobby rich college girl, in Ryan Murphy’s comedy horror series Scream Queens in an attempt to land more mature roles.

Murphy’s most recent work, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, has been renewed for three more seasons.

Alex Pettyfer, who she met on the set of Wild Child in 2008 and who tattooed her initials on his finger, has been linked to the actress.

Before calling it quits, the couple dated for a year.

In 2011, Roberts was linked to her Aquamarine co-star Chord Overstreet, but the relationship ended soon after.

They were seen exchanging PDA at Coachella in 2012, but the couple broke up after a year.

After meeting on the set of Adult World, she began dating her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters in 2012.

They had been engaged before.

According to TMZ, the actress was arrested in 2013 after cops were called to a domestic violence incident in the couple’s room on July 7.

Officers entered to find actor Evan with a bloody nose, according to the website, which led to her arrest.

Peters did not press charges against his then-girlfriend, who was released several hours later.

The couple issued a joint statement calling the incident “an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding” and promising to “work together to move past it.”

They divorced in 2016, however.

In 2017, actress Rachel Bilson reportedly discovered text messages between Roberts and her then-boyfriend Hayden Christensen, leading Bilson to believe the two had an inappropriate relationship.

Roberts, on the other hand, has made no public comments about the scandal.

In March of this year, she was spotted walking in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles with actor Garrett Hedlund, sparking rumors…

