What has happened to Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic has vanished.

Following the release of Netflix’s series Tiger King in 2020, JOSEPH Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, became a household name.

Fans are now wondering where he is and what he’s been up to since his days as Tiger King.

Joe, 58, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January 2020 after being convicted of a number of charges, including animal abuse and attempted murder for hire, in connection with the plot to murder Carole Baskin.

He is currently being held in a federal medical facility in Butner, North Carolina, awaiting a sentence hearing.

A federal appeals court ruled in July 2021 that he should receive a shorter prison sentence because the trial court that convicted Joe allegedly mistreated the two convictions separately in determining his sentence.

Joe revealed in May 2021 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had asked for a pardon to be released from prison.

At the time, his reasoning was that he needed “proper medical care.”

Joe announced in December 2021 that he would postpone treatment until his convictions were resentenced.

According to documents obtained by Fox News, his physicians stated that delaying the radiation treatment would “not be detrimental to his health as it is unlikely to affect his prognosis or outcome.”

“Given the declination of radiation and his ability to postpone it, Mr.

Maldonado does not want his resentencing hearing to be postponed any longer, and instead requests a sentencing date between January and February.

20th and 1st of January

The documents state that the deadline is December 31.

“Furthermore, if Mr.

When Maldonado is released in the next 6-18 months, he will have more advanced options.”

Carole previously told The Sun exclusively that “no one should believe” Joe’s “aggressive cancer diagnosis,” claiming that Joe has been “claiming to be on death’s door every year since [she]first heard of him in 2004,” and that “no one should believe” his “aggressive cancer diagnosis.”

Tiger King was renewed for a second season by Netflix following its success.

The second season premiered on November 17, 2021, but it did not appear to be as popular as the first, with only a 33% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season one, on the other hand, received a 58 percent rating.

Send us an email at [email protected]un.com or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.