What Has Happened to Mandy Moore, Shane West, and Others from “A Walk to Remember”?

Where Have Mandy Moore, Shane West, and Other Cast Members from ‘A Walk to Remember’ Gone?

A Walk to Remember charmed viewers with its sweet love story between Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) and Landon Carter (Shane West), much like other movie adaptations based on author Nicholas Sparks’ catalog of novels.

The This Is Us star exclusively gushed about the film 16 years after its initial release in January 2002.

“It makes me feel so old!”

It seems like an eternity ago.

But I’m overjoyed to be able to celebrate it, and I’m overjoyed that people still think it’s important.

That means a great deal.”

The “Candy” singer even admitted to Us Weekly at the time that she hadn’t seen the movie in nearly ten years, but she remembered her time on set fondly.

“I didn’t have a clue what I was up to.”

“Every time I see it, which isn’t often, I think to myself, ‘Aw, that little girl had no idea what she was doing,'” she told Us. “I remember Shane having to teach me how to hit the target.”

I was completely clueless.

‘No, no, no,’ he said.

‘You have to come here.’ I had no idea.”

Moore starred as Jamie, a high school student in the romantic drama that was released in theaters in January 2002.

Jamie met bad boy Landon when he had to join her in the school play to make up for past misdeeds as she battled leukemia.

Moore and West’s connection as they brought the two literary characters to life captivated viewers as the two teenagers fell in love on screen.

“We all had off-screen chemistry in terms of bonding and friendship, including [Mandy Moore], which was the funniest thing because the other characters had been bullying her.”

In a Vulture interview in June 2021, the Nikita alum explained, “Everyone liked each other.”

“It was the polar opposite of the film.”

Everyone got along swimmingly and had a good time.

And there was chemistry, to be sure.

I think we [Mandy and I] had a little crush at the time, but we were just there.

