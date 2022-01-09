What Has Happened to Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler, and Other ‘Cheer’ Stars?

When the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team debuted on Netflix in 2020, it didn’t take long for fans to start rooting for them.

Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler, and other popular cheerleaders are featured in this issue of Us Weekly.

Season 1 of Netflix’s collegiate cheer and dance series, which premiered in January 2020, followed head coach Monica Aldama and her team as they prepared for the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in 2019.

While it appeared at the end of season 1 that several students had completed their time at the Texas community college, Monica explained to Us at the time that Navarro “doesn’t follow your typical NCAA rules like the other sport.”

“However, for NCA, which is the company with which we compete for competition, you have five years of eligibility, three of which can be at a junior college,” she explained.

Monica added that they can continue cheerleading outside of the NCA for a few more years.

“Because not all schools compete, many of them will go on to universities that are still competitive.”

So I have a lot of students who go to Texas Tech, the University of Louisville, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, and the University of Kentucky,” she explained.

“Most of them will definitely continue on to a competitive cheerleading university.”

In 2020, Netflix quietly began filming Monica and her team, but production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety Spirit announced in March 2020 that Daytona, which takes place every April, would be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

As a result, in season 2, which Netflix announced in January 2022, there will be a time jump.

Monica told Us at the time, “It’s nine episodes, so I’m sure it’s longer.”

“It covers, I believe, the first part up until our season is canceled, and then it picks up where we are now — we’re coming back in a COVID year, which was so difficult with all the COVID rules and stuff.”

Monica, Gabi, Morgan, La’Darius, Lexi Brumback, and Shannon Woolsey will star in Season 2 of Cheer, which will feature the 2021 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, as well as members of Navarro’s rival school, Trinity Valley Community College.

