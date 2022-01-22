What Has Happened to the Cast of 7th Heaven?

7th Heaven’s Cast: Where Are They Now?

We’re still hoping for a 7th Heaven revival more than 13 years after the show ended.

Here’s why it might work in some circumstances.

Do you recall how we used to all worship at the 7th Heaven altar?

Since Aaron Spelling’s WB series about a Protestant minister and his crew’s PG-rated family antics ended in 2007, things have taken a turn for the less-than-biblical.

Stephen Collins shocked and upbraided the entire cast and crew in 2014 when he admitted to past inappropriate sexual behavior, revealing that he had exposed himself to a number of young girls.

But, before the patriarch of the Camden family disappointed us all, upwards of 12 million viewers tuned in for 11 seasons to see what Matt, Simon, Mary, Lucy, and Ruthie were up to, and to revel in the sisterly bond that developed between Jessica Biel (frequent black sheep Mary) and Beverley Mitchell (sassy Lucy).

Mitchell told Us Weekly in 2019 that they “used to butt heads and she used to drive me fricking nuts and we used to literally want to battle.”

“There were times when I just remember driving home with my friends and yelling at each other all the time.”

But, just like real-life siblings, the teenagers grew to value their bond as they grew older.

Mitchell continued, “I call her my sister.”

“Being an only child, I don’t have brothers and sisters, so she has always been that type of relationship for me.”

Whether she likes it or not, I adopted her.

She doesn’t have a choice in the matter.”

And there’s a glimmer of hope that the rest of the gang will get together somewhere other than Biel’s restaurant opening or the occasional family dinner.

When asked if the series could follow in the footsteps of other beloved ’90s shows like Boy Meets World and Full House, matriarch Catherine Hicks didn’t completely dismiss the possibility, though they would have to explain away Rev.

She mentioned that there are options in Eric’s absence.

“We’d have to start with Stephen’s coffin,” she told TMZ. (Unfortunately, they’d have to acknowledge Lorenzo Brino’s death in March 2020 as well.)

