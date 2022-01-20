What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘Clueless’?

The Clueless movie, believe it or not, is more than 20 years old.

While that might make someone like Amber say, “Whatever,” it does bring back memories for fans.

Dedicated fans were overjoyed to learn that some of the cast members reunited in March of this year.

At the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer took the stage for a panel dedicated to the 1995 film.

“So much fun hanging out with these boys today (hashtag)paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer! They had me laughing so hard on our panel!” Silverstone captioned one photo of the foursome taken at C2E2 on Instagram.

At (hashtag)c2e2, it’s been a fantastic day.”

Faison, who played Murray Duvall in the film, captioned a similar photo with, “Rollin’ with the homies…”

(The phrase “tragically unhip” was coined by the late Brittany Murphy and was first used by Tai.)

Silverstone, Rudd, and Meyer discussed working with Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32, during the panel.

Her death was caused by a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication.

“I love when she [as Tai]says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive,'” the actress who played Cher Horowitz in Batman and Robin said.

“It’s simply one of my favorite scenes in the entire film.”

It’s just that her face is scrunched up so nicely.”

“She was a sweet person, too,” the Ant-Man actor added, referring to Cher’s ex-stepbrother Josh.

She was… she was always smiling.

“As well as tasty.”

Meyer, who played Travis Birkenstock, Murphy’s on-screen love interest, praised the actress as “ridiculously talented.”

Stacey Dash, Jeremy Sisto, Elisa Donovan, and Justin Walker, all former costars, were noticeably absent from the event.

Donavan revealed where she believes her character, Amber, is today in June 2021.

“I’ve always imagined Amber marrying someone extremely wealthy and driving him insane.

“I’m sure he travels a lot just to avoid having to be around her,” she said exclusively to Us Weekly at the time.

“And she probably has a fashion line, but she’s a little bit like Andy Warhol in that she’s not really doing anything.”

