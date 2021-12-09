What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘Desperate Housewives’?

Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 and immediately drew viewers into the drama that surrounded the women of Wisteria Lane.

Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) star in the Mark Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama, which premiered on ABC on October 3, 2004.

Brenda Strong (as the late Mary Alice Young) narrated the boundary-pushing show, which was a huge hit with viewers and TV critics alike.

Desperate Housewives won a slew of awards over the course of its eight-season run, including seven Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.

The series surpassed Charmed as the longest-running hourlong TV show with all-female leads when it ended on May 13, 2012.

In total, 180 episodes aired, surpassing the 178 episodes of the WB supernatural drama.

Nicollette Sheridan (Edie Britt), Dana Delany (Katherine Mayfair), Vanessa Williams (Renee Perry), Steven Culp (Rex Van de Kamp), Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Carlos Solis), James Denton (Mike Delfino), Doug Savant (Tom Scavo), and Kyle MacLachlan (Orson Hodge) were among the cast members of Desperate Housewives.

Longoria expressed interest in reuniting with her fellow housewives five years after the show ended, telling NewBeauty in December 2017 that she misses the show “every single day.”

“I’m missing Gaby,” she added.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been on set like that.

Everything about it makes me miss it.”

In April 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, some of the cast virtually reunited to raise money for The Actors Fund, sparking even more demand for a true revival of the drama.

During the video chat, the star of Devious Maids told fans, “We were a true dramedy.”

“We were always a joke, and then gravity would catch you off guard, and that’s what I liked about the show — we got to do two things at once.”

“We’ve all created these amazing friendships outside of the show that will last forever,” Longoria continued.

Cherry teased that a reboot might happen one day, but only if it felt like a natural continuation, the following year.

In November, he told Entertainment Weekly, “With Desperate Housewives, I got lucky with that original cast and I had something to say with that show.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?